Man uses baseball bat to free baby from hot car

(CNN) – According to police, a man had to use a baseball bat to free a two month old inside of a hot car in the parking lot of a Lowes in Florida. Now, the mother is facing a child neglect charge.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) said a woman named Zoya Thomas was arrested after she left her 2 month old inside of her car in this Lowes parking lot off Atlantic Blvd. JSO said a man walking in the parking lot heard a baby screaming and saw others surrounding the car. Police say it was 85 degrees out and her car was in direct sunlight.

The report states the man saw the child was sweating profusely and he was extremely concerned for the child’s well-being. JSO said he used a baseball bat to break the window, grabbed the child and then ran inside Lowes to cool her off and wait for police.

Shopper, Ann Sutton said she would have done the same thing. “I would break a window if I couldn’t find the person and call the police.”

We went to Thomas’ home to get her side of the story. A man answered the door. “She’s not here right now.” He didn’t want to speak on her behalf.

JSO said Thomas told police she was inside the store for about 5 minutes to check out paint colors. When police looked at surveillance video they learned she was actually inside for 16 minutes. They say the windows were only slightly cracked open.