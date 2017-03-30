Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of delivery driver in Lynn

Murder suspect is a 21-year-old man from New Hampshire

Associated Press Published:

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a restaurant delivery driver in Massachusetts.

The Essex district attorney’s office says 21-year-old Brian Brito, of Manchester, New Hampshire, will be arraigned Thursday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Sina Zangiband, of Salem.

The 24-year-old driver for Atha’s Famous Roast Beef was found shot multiple times inside his vehicle in Lynn on Monday.

Police said in an affidavit that the video camera footage suggests the shooting may have been the result of a road rage incident.

State police arrested Brito in Peabody on gun charges Monday night. He pleaded not guilty to those charges Tuesday.

The Boston Globe reports that Brito’s defense attorney didn’t respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s