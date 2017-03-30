Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of delivery driver in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a restaurant delivery driver in Massachusetts.

The Essex district attorney’s office says 21-year-old Brian Brito, of Manchester, New Hampshire, will be arraigned Thursday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Sina Zangiband, of Salem.

The 24-year-old driver for Atha’s Famous Roast Beef was found shot multiple times inside his vehicle in Lynn on Monday.

Police said in an affidavit that the video camera footage suggests the shooting may have been the result of a road rage incident.

State police arrested Brito in Peabody on gun charges Monday night. He pleaded not guilty to those charges Tuesday.

The Boston Globe reports that Brito’s defense attorney didn’t respond to requests for comment Wednesday.