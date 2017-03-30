Lost class ring found after 45 years missing

(CNN) – 45 years after a Massachusetts woman lost her high school class ring, it finally gets returned it to its rightful owner.

Ring owner Jan Faircloth Kentros said, “He had it on his key chain and lost his keys.”

It’s been more than 45 years since this class ring vanished, but Jan Kentros clearly remembers it was her boyfriend who lost it. “So the ring was gone, as far as we were concerned, forever.”

Well… Maybe not forever.

This track and field behind Bishop Fenwick High School was even built when the ring went missing back in 1971, but this is where it was found last week. And that sent school staffers digging through the ’71 year book.

And that’s where they found Janet Faircloth, seemingly a fit for the faint initials engraved inside the ring. Faricloth said, “When I went down and looked on the inside of the ring and saw a J-M-F, those are my initials, and I knew right away it was mine.”

She hadn’t thought about it much as the decades went by, but admits to some high school flashbacks with it back in her hands. “Amazingly, I thought it was in great shape.”

She appreciates the effort made by her old school… and says they were more emotional then she was. “The woman said, ‘oh, let me just give you a big hug.’ She said, ‘We’re so excited that we can reunite the owner with the ring.'”

Who knows where it’s been all these years. But that old boyfriend is probably quite happy its back.

Faircloth says, “That boyfriend has now been my husband for 42 years so he’s off the hook now.”

With retirement just around the corner, Jan says she won’t be wearing the ring much. But it will get a prime spot in her jewelry box.

