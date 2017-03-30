Hot patch now available for permanent pothole repairs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some welcome news for western Massachusetts drivers: DPW crews have started filling potholes with the reliable hot patch filler.

Thursday, 22News followed a Chicopee crew filling potholes along James Street, near Westover Air Reserve Base. Hot patch became available earlier this week.

Municipal highway departments consider hot patch the most reliable and longest-lasting pothole filler.

“Pretty much a permanent fix to the problem. They do re-appear occasionally in certain areas. We have the recurring potholes. But hot patch works much better than any other repairs we have,” Chicopee DPW foreman Dan Summers said.

The DPW crew can expect to exhaust their supply of hot patch repairing every pothole in the city.