Holyoke fire victim suing the property owner & management company

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In an instant, three people lost their lives and 50 people were left homeless when a wildly out-of-control fire ravaged a North East Street apartment building in Holyoke on New Year’s Day.

“The smoke was so hard to breathe in, so I told them I’m going to take the fall, I’m going to jump because if you fall, you’re going to die.” You may remember Briana Serrano; the mother who threw her 2-year-old daughter Aubrey from a 4th floor window, and then jumped out herself.

Serrano said, “There was a group of guys that held out a blanket. It was so terrifying, but I knew I had to throw her because the smoke was so hard to breathe.”

Now, Brianna and her family are suing the property owner and management company for more than $100,000, citing a fire alarm failure. The State Fire Marshal said a breakdown in the notification system caused a 10 to 20 minute delay in alerting the fire department.

“Once I threw myself out of the window, I fell right on my butt; after that, I don’t remember nothing, I was in so much pain,” Serrano said. She suffered broken bones, a back injury and required surgery.

According to the lawsuit, her child’s father, Eric Albarran, suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns, and Aubrey suffered from smoke inhalation.

22News tried calling the property owner Thursday night, but no one answered and there’s no voicemail set up. A woman answered the number listed for “Works Management”, and said it’s the wrong number.