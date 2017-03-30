Head of greyhound rescue group denying animal cruelty charge

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The director of a Massachusetts organization that finds homes for retired racing greyhounds that might otherwise be euthanized has pleaded not guilty to an animal cruelty charge.

Louise Coleman was released without bail after her appearance Wednesday in Framingham District Court where about 60 supporters packed the gallery.

The 72-year-old Coleman resigned from the board of directors of Hopkinton-based Greyhound Friends Inc. and is taking a leave from her role as executive director of the nonprofit. The organization’s kennel license has also been suspended.

According to a report by the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Coleman allowed dogs to live in unsanitary conditions. Inspection reports also say sick dogs were not being diagnosed or treated for infectious and contagious diseases.

Coleman did not comment Wednesday, but previously denied the charges.