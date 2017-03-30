Friday’s winter storm will affect local vegetables, not fruit

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – You’d think nearly two feet of snow from a storm two weeks ago was enough this winter, but you never know with New England. Now, Hampshire County is preparing for another round of winter weather; this time, with sleet and freezing rain.

Many hope this will be the season’s last storm; a break our local crops desperately need. William Lynch of Easthampton, who used to work on local farms, told 22News, “I am nervous and concerned about the buds coming out too early and then being killed by a cold front. I’m hoping we don’t experience the same traumatic experiences of last year. We lost everything from pears to peaches.”

That freeze last year wiped off the fuller buds that were already on the trees. Currently, local fruit trees across western Massachusetts only have silver tips, an early budding stage. Those silver tips are able to withstand snow, sleet and rain.

What will not affect the orchards will affect the fields. With snow and ice on the way, farmers like Brad Morse of Outlook Farms in Westhampton have to delay planting vegetables until the end of the month. “You have to hold your crops out for another week or two before you can get them in the ground,” said Morse, “which means they’re harder to transplant.”

Roads will be pre-treated in downtown Northampton to prevent ice buildup. DPW Superintendent Donna LaScaleia said they’ll be fully staffed for Friday, and will head out to clean up the roads as soon as the first flake falls.