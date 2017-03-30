Five days alone in the snow

KUSA's Eddie Randle
85-year-old woman survives five days stranded in Colorado wilderness.

(KUSA) A dirt road in Eagle County, Colorado is exactly that today. A week ago, it was muddy and covered in snow.

An 85-year-old woman took that road after getting turned around while trying to get on I-70.

Ruby Stein got stuck and spent most of the week stranded with her cat. She spent five days and four very cold nights in her Nissan Sentra.

Instead of getting on the interstate in Gypsum she somehow ended up on an isolated dirt road used more by backcountry skiers than drivers in the winter.

Reliving one of the most worrisome moments of her life, Stein’s granddaughter Alee Preuss said she was “freaking out” when Stein disappeared.

“We didn’t know where we should be looking but we knew we needed go look,” Preuss said.

Her grandmother had spent two days visiting her after four years apart.

Read more: http://on9news.tv/2ol3vCs

