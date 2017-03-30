Feeding Hills Road project is underway

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – After a delay pushing back the start date, the Feeding Hills Rd. project got underway this week. The contractor, Baltazar Construction from Ludlow, began doing work on the corner of Feeding Hills Rd. and Hudson Dr.

Costing an estimated $3.97 million, Mass DOT (Department of Transportation) is paying for the expenses and also overseeing the project. The Southwick DPW is providing any support or input that they can to Baltazar or Mass DOT.

Reported by the Westfield News on March 9, the project will include three different parts. Widening roads and putting in left-handed turning lanes is the first aspect. The intersections that will have this work done along Feeding Hills Rd. are by Powder Mill Rd., Rebecca Lobo Drive, Hudson Drive, and North Longyard Rd.

Baltazar Construction will also make draining improvements along Feeding Hills Rd. from Powder Mill Rd. to Hudson Dr. and another installed in the North Longyard section.

The third and final element of the project will feature new sidewalks and bike lanes along Feeding Hills Rd. from Powder Mill Rd. to Hudson Dr.

The construction hours for Baltazar will most likely be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding holidays. According to Brown, construction will continue through November of 2017. During the construction time, the traffic on Feeding Hills Rd. may be reduced to just one travel lane.

Residents are asked to refer to the town websites as there will be periodic construction updates. You can also call the Southwick DPW at 413-569-6772.