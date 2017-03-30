Eversource conducts live line demonstration for first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If a car crashes into a power line and takes down wires, the police may get there before the power company can. That’s why Eversource wants to make sure first responders know what to do in those situations.

Eversource crews conducted a “live line demonstration” Thursday. They showed first responders what to do if they come into contact with downed wires. Crews used hot dogs to demonstrate the effects electricity would have on the human body.

George Popovici, Eversource Senior Safety Engineer, told 22News, “The human body is very conductive, our blood is the same PH as sea water, so we would then become part of that circuit. What you saw is what would happen to human flesh if we did make contact.”

Eversource is holding similar demonstrations across the state.