Environmentalists urge state to budget for clean waterways

BOSTON (WWLP) – Much of the water you drink comes from the state’s reservoirs and rivers. People concerned about our ecology are calling on the state to make sure we have clean water to drink and bathe in every day.

Environmentalists from across Massachusetts are urging the state to budget more than $38 million in fiscal 2018 to ensure that waterways are free of pollutants and toxins.

Advocates said the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection needs more resources to adequately protect our water, after a 30% staff reduction over the past few years. The funding would protect and restore more than 300 lakes and swimming beaches; waterways vital to attract tourists to all four western Massachusetts counties.

State Representative Gailanne Cariddi, of North Adams said, “We really love our waterways because there’s plenty of canoeing out in the Berkshires. One of the things we’re trying to do is make the water cleaner and more available for recreational use.”

Governor Charlie Baker filed a bill to transfer pollution control from the U.S. EPA to MassDEP, but the environmental lobby believes the state needs more funding to adequately handle pollution control.