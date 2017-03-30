Employers looking to hire summer workers

By Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Representatives from local businesses and organizations gathered at William J. Dean Technical High School in Holyoke Thursday, for the annual CareerPoint Youth Summer Jobs Meet and Greet.

At the event, business representatives learn how their organization can become a worksite for CareerPoint this summer, and hire young adults who are looking for summer employment.

22News reporter Tamara Sacharczyk was at Thursday’s event, and will show you what employers are looking for tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.

