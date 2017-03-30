Slime Safety: Don’t get burned

Borax has been used safely for decades as a detergent

Erika Edwards, NBC News Published: Updated:

(NBC News) Thousands of kids are turning their kitchens into slime labs. The gooey substance is going through a renaissance, but some safety experts are warning families to be careful.

The use of too much of one ingredient, Borax, is said to have caused second and third degree burns on the hands of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts.

Kathleen Quinn’s mother says her daughter had made slime every day for months.

“This time, I just think it was, you know, her hands had had enough,” Siobhan Quinn says.

Borax has been used safely for decades as a detergent, but it comes with warnings right on the box.

If not diluted properly, Borax can irritate the eyes, nose and skin.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 NBC News

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s