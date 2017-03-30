Demolition delayed: What’s next for Mater Dolorosa Church?

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s historic Mater Dolorosa Church building has been saved from demolition, at least temporarily.

The Holyoke Historical Commission voted for a six-month postponement, but they cannot postpone demolition indefinitely. So what is next?

The Diocese of Springfield owns the building, and they had pushed for an emergency demolition. They maintain that the church is structurally unsafe, specifically the steeple.

Mark Dupont, spokesperson for the diocese, told 22News that they want an eight-foot-tall fence put up around the building. Holyoke’s building inspector said that wasn’t necessary. Now, the diocese is appealing that decision, while at the same time talking with a nonprofit group about the possibility of selling them the building.

“A six-month delay is in order, and that gives us time to work with the owners of the property to see if we can come up with a preservation plan for the property and some alternative to demolishing it,” said Debbie Opperman of the Holyoke Department of Planning and Economic Development.

The Mater Dolorosa Church has been closed since 2011 when the parish was merged with Holy Cross parish to form the new Our Lady of the Cross parish, which worships at the former Holy Cross church on Sycamore Street.

People in favor of saving Mater Dolorosa, which has been a landmark of the local Polish-American community, call the six month stay of demolition a victory.