Connecticut woman pleads guilty to stealing from Massachusetts employer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Windsor, Connecticut pleaded guilty on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Springfield for stealing more than $250,000 from her employer.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb, 55-year-old Angela M. Craig pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. She faces about 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Craig stole thousands of dollars from her employer in Massachusetts from July of 2012 through May of 2014, Weinreb said. She would, “Write company checks to herself, forge her employer’s signature and then cash or deposit the checks.”

Weinreb said Craig kept the theft secret by entering false invoices in her employer’s accounting system, and not pay company bills and taxes.

Craig is scheduled to be sentenced on June 22, 2017 by U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni.

NOTE: Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb and Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division, made the announcement on Thursday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Deepika Bains Shukla of Weinreb’s Springfield Branch Office is prosecuting the case.