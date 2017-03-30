Check out the ‘Hands All Around Quilt Show!’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) More than 300 quilts are on display this weekend! Audrey Hyvonen from Big Top Quilts told us more.
Hands All Around Quilt Show
April 1st & 2nd
10:00AM to 4:00PM
UMass Campus Center
1 Campus Center Way, Amherst
