Honorary Chairman for annual Springfield pancake breakfast announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield announced its plans for the 2017 World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast on Thursday.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi has been named the Honorary Chairman of this year’s breakfast. The annual event is held in celebration of the City’s May 14, 1636 founding.

Sheriff Cocchi told 22News he’s honored to be part of the tradition that promotes family fun in downtown Springfield. “There’s a lot of great things happening in this city. We need to continue to promote the positive and continue to combat the things that can be negatively portrayed on the good work of the men and women who work on behalf of the city of Springfield.”

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast will be held Saturday, May 13th. Lines begin forming on Main Street at 8 o’clock in the morning and continue until every person in line has pancakes.