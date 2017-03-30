Business West hosts event to honor local businesses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Business West held their 9th annual “Difference Makers” event in Holyoke, to honor businesses who are making a difference in the community.

More than a 100 people packed the banquet room at the Log Cabin. The event recognizes the various accomplishments and contributions of businesses in the Pioneer Valley.

Editor George O’Brien told 22News what businesses learned after the recession, “Was to be lean, to be tight, to keep their workforce where they needed it, keep their expenses where they needed it. Companies have to be flexible today. They have to be able to move quickly. These are the companies that you see succeeding.”

The 2017 “Difference Makers,” include the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round and the President and CEO of Square One. Click Here for a full list of the “Difference Makers”.