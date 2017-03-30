Box truck crashed into stopped trash truck on Route 9 in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 9 in Hadley was reduced to two lanes Thursday morning after a box truck crashed into a stopped trash pickup truck.

Hadley Police Sgt. Mitchell Kuc said the driver of the trash truck was outside at the time and was hit, but only had minor injuries.

Kuc said their investigation determined the driver of the box truck didn’t see the stopped trash truck until the vehicle driving ahead switched lanes to avoid it. Kuc said the box truck driver had little time to react and swerved before hitting the trash truck, which he said likely prevented injuries to the passengers inside.