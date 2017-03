SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police and firefighters recovered a body in Forest Park early Thursday afternoon.

Our 22News crew could see that there was a lot of police and fire activity in the area of Porter Lake. A boat was launched, and a police dog was also called in.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that the death was a suicide, and as such, they are not providing additional information on the case.

