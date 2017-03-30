Baird Middle School held surprise ceremony for student

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A student at Paul R. Baird Middle School in Ludlow was surprised Thursday with a ceremony to celebrate his first place victory in a national essay contest.

Brandon Gomes placed first in the sixth to eighth grade division of the SIFMA Foundation’s annual InvestWrite competition. Students around the country were tasked to write an essay demonstrating their knowledge about capital markets, stocks, bonds and mutual funds.

Teachers Todd Ostrowski and Frank Murry were also honored for helping their students learn and understand the economy.

