Baird Middle School held surprise ceremony for student

Student won InvestWrite competition

By Published:

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A student at Paul R. Baird Middle School in Ludlow was surprised Thursday with a ceremony to celebrate his first place victory in a national essay contest.

Brandon Gomes placed first in the sixth to eighth grade division of the SIFMA Foundation’s annual InvestWrite competition.  Students around the country were tasked to write an essay demonstrating their knowledge about capital markets, stocks, bonds and mutual funds.

 

Teachers Todd Ostrowski and Frank Murry were also honored for helping their students learn and understand the economy.

22News Reporter Sy Becker was at the surprise ceremony Thursday morning, watch his report on 22News Starting at 5:00.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s