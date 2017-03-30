17 towns receiving funding to fix or replace small bridges

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Seventeen western Massachusetts towns are receiving funding to make repairs to short bridges in their community. The state is allocating $16 million in tax money to a total of 36 cities and towns statewide, so that they can or repair or replace small bridges- those with spans of 10 to 20 feet.

The bridges in question are not eligible for federal funding, but are considered to be at high risk for closure in the near future because of deteriorating conditions.

The local communities receiving funding are as follows:

Ashfield : $500,000 to replace bridge on Apple Valley Rd. over Upper Branch Clesson Brook

Blandford : $500,000 for rehabilitation of bridges on Blandford Rd. and Gore Rd. over Tiffany Brook

Charlemont : $490,000 to replace bridge on Maxwell Rd. over Maxwell Brook

Chesterfield : $250,000 to rehabilitate bridge on Ireland St. over Jackson Brook

Colrain : $500,000 to replace bridge on Adamsville Rd. over Tisdell Brook

Huntington : $300,000 to rehabilitate bridge on Searle Rd. over Pond Brook

Monson : $500,000 to replace bridge on Silver St. over Twelve Mile Brook

Sheffield : $420,000 to rehabilitate bridge on County Rd. over Ironwork Brook

Southwick : $500,000 to replace bridge on North Loomis St. over Shurtleff Brook

Stockbridge : $500,000 to replace bridge on Route 183 over Larrywuag Brook

Tolland : $500,000 to replace bridge on Colebrook River Road over Cranberry Pond Brook

Warwick : $500,000 to replace bridge on Gale Rd. over Gales Brook

Washington : $250,000 to replace bridge on Middlefield Rd. over Coles Brook

Wendell : $450,000 to replace bridge on Wendell Depot Rd. over Whetstone Brook

Whately : $497,000 to replace bridge on Williamsburg Rd. over West Brook/Sanderson Brook

Windsor : $500,000 to rehabilitate bridge on Flintstone Rd. over Tyler Brook

: $500,000 to rehabilitate bridge on Flintstone Rd. over Tyler Brook Worthington: $500,000 to replace bridge on Adams Rd. over Kinne Brook