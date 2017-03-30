13 dead in Texas crash

(NBC News) Thirteen people were killed and three hurt when a church bus and a pickup truck collided in Southwest Texas Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was filled church members returning from a retreat.

Authorities say the bus, loaded with 14 members of a New Braunfels church, collided head on with the truck on a two-lane highway near the town of Concan.

“Our church family is doing what church families do, they’re coming together they’re crying, together they’re praying together,” First Baptist New Braunfels senior pastor Dr. Brad McLean said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

