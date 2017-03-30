13 dead in Texas crash

NBC's Dan Scheneman Published: Updated:
85-year-old woman survives five days stranded in Colorado wilderness.

(NBC News) Thirteen people were killed and three hurt when a church bus and a pickup truck collided in Southwest Texas Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was filled church members returning from a retreat.

Victims of New Braunfels church bus crash identified

Authorities say the bus, loaded with 14 members of a New Braunfels church, collided head on with the truck on a two-lane highway near the town of Concan.

“Our church family is doing what church families do, they’re coming together they’re crying, together they’re praying together,” First Baptist New Braunfels senior pastor Dr. Brad McLean said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2ol1JRM

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s