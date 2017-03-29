Westfield firefighters continue to train and learn

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) –A group of Westfield firefighters recently completed training, highlighting the need for continuing education and preparedness in the potentially high-risk field.

Firefighters Ben Hogan, Lee Kozikowski, Steven Makos and Captain Keith Supinski all attended the Advanced Structural Firefighting Program at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in Stow, recently. The one-day, eight-hour program focused on different methods for fire suppression, and also functioned as a bonding exercise for the group, whom work together on the same group at the department.

“Just because you get on a department doesn’t mean you don’t stop training,” Hogan said.

Hogan was said to have organized the group’s participation in the training, which was free to the firefighters and the city.

Supinski said that although the training involved fire, it was a safe exhibition for the firefighters to partake in and it gave them the opportunity to hone their collaborative skills together.

“It’s uninterrupted training with those who you work with,” Supinski said.

