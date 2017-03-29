Western New England University hosts Regional Career Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 100 companies were at Western New England University’s Regional Career Fair on Wednesday, networking with college students about internships and full-time positions.

This is an annual event that allows students to take advantage of meeting one on one with an employer. The main purpose is to network and connect with employers and students who are looking to transition into the work force.

Sophomore Holly Harvey told 22News, “I’m a social work major and I’m here looking for an internship. I’m seeing what kind of programs and networks are around.”

The event was three hours long, beginning at 12:00 p.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m.