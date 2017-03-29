Vietnam Veterans Day observed in Franklin County

President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act into law on Tuesday

By Published:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – March 29th was proclaimed Vietnam Veterans Day by Greenfield Mayor William Martin to remember and honor all the men and women who served during the war. It was on that day in 1973 that the last American troops left Vietnam.

Vietnam Veteran’s Day honors veterans and the sacrifices both they and their families had to make. No parade or celebration was held in Greenfield, to allow for silent reflection.

More than 3 million Americans served in the Vietnam War. Northfield resident Jason Weaver’s grandfather was one of them. “The sad part is I don’t know too much. He doesn’t talk to much about it,’ Jason explained. “The fact that today is being honored is pretty cool.”

More than 58,000 Americans died in the Vietnam War and more than 153,000 were wounded. President Donald Trump signed into law the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act on Tuesday, designating March 29th as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s