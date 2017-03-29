Vietnam Veterans Day observed in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – March 29th was proclaimed Vietnam Veterans Day by Greenfield Mayor William Martin to remember and honor all the men and women who served during the war. It was on that day in 1973 that the last American troops left Vietnam.

Vietnam Veteran’s Day honors veterans and the sacrifices both they and their families had to make. No parade or celebration was held in Greenfield, to allow for silent reflection.

More than 3 million Americans served in the Vietnam War. Northfield resident Jason Weaver’s grandfather was one of them. “The sad part is I don’t know too much. He doesn’t talk to much about it,’ Jason explained. “The fact that today is being honored is pretty cool.”

More than 58,000 Americans died in the Vietnam War and more than 153,000 were wounded. President Donald Trump signed into law the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act on Tuesday, designating March 29th as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.