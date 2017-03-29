Victim seriously injured after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night on Johnson Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News that around 11:02 p.m. Tuesday there was a report of “shots fired” near 145 Johnson Street.

When police arrived, the victim was found and taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. Lt. Rolland said the victims injuries were described as serious.

No arrests have been made at this time.

