Vermont woman arrested in Franklin County on drug charge

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police seized more than 100 bags of heroin, early Wednesday morning, after a traffic stop in Bernardston.

According to State Police Media Relations, Trooper Anthony Lavigne was patrolling on Interstate 91 northbound, around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, when he saw a Buick with Vermont plates traveling with a defective light. The trooper stopped the Buick when they exited onto Route 10 in Bernardston.

Police said Trooper Lavigne questioned the driver, 25-year-old Samantha Poireir of Vermont, and discovered she had a suspended license. Poireir and her passenger, 20-year-old Zachary Rutledge, were both arrested. Rutledge allegedly had three syringes and two packets of heroin in his pocket.

After a search, police also found 170 bags of heroin and a box of empty bags. Police said Poirier was taken to the Shelburne Falls State Police Barracks for booking and held on $300 bail. She was then taken to the Greenfield House of Correction to be held pending her arraignment at Greenfield District Court.

Poirier was charged with the following:

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Light Violation

Police said Rutledge was summonsed to court, and charged with Possession of Heroin.