United Way helps pay for resettlement of Northampton’s refugees

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Hampshire County is helping to pay for the resettlement of Northampton’s refugees.

This sum of money is being called the Welcome Home Northampton Fund, and it’s worth $30,000. Smith College has pledged the largest amount, at $20,000 over 2 years.

The money will be used to help teach the refugees English, find a job, support trauma-recovery, and provide basic needs like food and clothing. The goal is to utilize this money during the first year of the refugees’ transition, and possibly a little longer.

22News asked United Way why this funding isn’t going towards our local homeless. James Ayres, Executive Director of United Way of Hampshire County said, “This is a supplemental and separate fund that allows us to work with the refugee community as well. We’re committed to working with all groups in our community and allowing them to have the best lives possible.”

The amount of money each family is given is on a case by case basis. It depends on how large the family is, and whether or not they need to learn English or would like trauma counseling.

United Way is working with each family within weeks after they’ve arrived.