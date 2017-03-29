UMass may soon have a new men’s basketball coach

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Less than a week after their last choice changed his mind, UMass Amherst may already have a new head coach for the men’s basketball team.

According to ESPN, the university is in negotiations with Chattanooga’s head coach Matt McCall. He would replace longtime coach Derek Kellogg, who was fired two weeks ago.

McCall has been the head coach for Chattanooga for the last two seasons. In his first season, he led the school to the NCAA tournament, and was named the Southern Conference Basketball Coach of the Year. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant coach at the University of Florida.

UMass last week had committed to hiring Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey as their new head coach, but a half hour before their news conference last Thursday, Kelsey backed out of the job.

