Springfield Police searching for “shirtless shooter”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police were searching for a man who fired six or seven shots in a Mason Square neighborhood, Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News, “A number of people called police to say they saw the a man firing a small handgun running down Dresden Street. He was not wearing a shirt.”

No one was hit by the gunfire. The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Rolland said they had police dogs and Massachusetts State Police helping to track the gunman. The suspect was described as a Hispanic man with dark hair and tattoos.

It’s possible the incident was “domestic in nature”, Lt. Rolland said.

