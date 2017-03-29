Shutesbury resident found break-in suspect parked in the driveway

SHUTESBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Shutesbury Police are searching for a man who broke into a home on Montague Road, Wednesday morning.

According to the Shutesbury Police Facebook page, a local resident returned home around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and found a dark green 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in the driveway.

When the homeowner walked up to the front door, they saw it had been kicked in. Police said the resident walked into the home and found the break-in suspect, who then ran out the back door.

Police described the suspect as a white man with dark hair, and about 25 to 30 years old. The Jeep the suspect was driving was registered to a woman who was not involved in the break-in.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the break-in or the suspect, you’re asked to call the Shutesbury Police Department at 413-259-1279.

Shutesbury Police want to remind residents that if you think your home is being broken into, call your local police department immediately and wait for officers to arrive before going inside your home.