Senator Warren asking which ethics rules apply to Ivanka Trump

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren says she wants to know how Ivanka Trump plans to comply with federal ethics rules.

President Donald Trump’s daughter will have security clearance, a West Wing office, but initially declined to be called an employee. That would trigger transparency and ethical provisions, including a law prohibiting conflicts of interest.

Later Wednesday, Ivanka Trump announced she had decided to serve as an official, unpaid employee in response to criticism. Warren was among those critics.

Earlier Wednesday, the Massachusetts Democrat sent a letter to the Office of Government Ethics asking them to determine which ethics rules apply to Ivanka Trump.

Warren also asked which disclosures she would have to make and whether her compliance would be monitored and enforced.

Democratic Delaware Senator Tom Carper also signed the letter.