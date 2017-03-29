Samsung rolls out Galaxy S8

The new smartphones will be available on April 21st

NBC News Published: Updated:

(NBC News) – Samsung revealed Wednesday its first major smartphone since the massive recall of its fire-prone Note 7.

The new Galaxy S8 features a so-called “infinity display” that’s larger than its predecessor. It also comes with its own voice assistant called Bixby, to rival Apple’s Siri.

The S8 ditches the physical home button in favor of a pressure-sensitive home button built into the screen.

The device is available in two sizes, the standard S8 and the S8 Plus and comes in five colors.

