Russian dressing spices up Sean Spicer press briefing

(CNN) – When Melissa McCarthy impersonates White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, she plays him with a rage towards reporters that’s bottled up.

On Tuesday, the bottle spurted open. It was the continual drip of Russia-related questions that set off Spicer. He said, “There is no connection. You’ve got Russia. If the President puts Russian salad dressing on salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russian connection.”

The Twitterverse salivated. Russian chess champ and activist Gary Kasparov tweeted, “If you share that salad in a secret meeting with the Russian ambassador and then lie about it, yes.”

Continuing the theme of the President’s diet, “Special sauce on Big Macs is just about Russian dressing. That’s more believable than POTUS eats salad.”

Comedian Stephen Colbert had previously twisted the President’s words to make a dressing joke. There were puns, and foodie elitism.

Spicer added, “I’m sorry if that disgusts you. You’re shaking your head…At some point April, you’re gonna have to take no for an answer.”

Spicer’s target, April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks, was stoic afterwards. She said, “It was unfortunate, but we move on.”

It was an attempted dressing down using Russian dressing. Spicer probably wished he could deploy his podium or leaf blower.