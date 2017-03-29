Car and PVTA bus collided on Route 9 in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Route 9 in Hadley was shut down for about a half an hour Wednesday afternoon, due to a crash between a car and a PVTA bus.

Hadley Police Officer Christopher Roeder told 22News that the crash took place near the intersection of Route 9 (Russell Street) and Spruce Hill Road at around 2:45 P.M.

A posting on the department’s official Facebook page stated that the woman driving the sedan that collided with the bus was taken to the hospital. There is no immediate word on her condition.

Route 9 was closed in both directions in the area of the crash, up to Mill Valley Road.

