Car and PVTA bus collided on Route 9 in Hadley

Driver of car was taken to the hospital

Barry Kriger By Published: Updated:
hadley car vs PVTA bus
Image Courtesy: Hadley Police Department

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Route 9 in Hadley was shut down for about a half an hour Wednesday afternoon, due to a crash between a car and a PVTA bus.

Hadley Police Officer Christopher Roeder told 22News that the crash took place near the intersection of Route 9 (Russell Street) and Spruce Hill Road at around 2:45 P.M.

A posting on the department’s official Facebook page stated that the woman driving the sedan that collided with the bus was taken to the hospital. There is no immediate word on her condition.

Route 9 was closed in both directions in the area of the crash, up to Mill Valley Road.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.

Image Courtesy: Hadley Police Department

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s