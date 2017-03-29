Remains of Korean War veteran returning to western Massachusetts

Corporal Hauterman was a medic with the 31st Regimental Combat Team

Photo of CPL Jules Hauterman. Credit: Mass. Department of Veterans' Services.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A U.S. Soldier and western Massachusetts native will finally get the farewell he deserves, 67 years after he was first reported missing.

Corporal Jules Hauterman, Jr. was a medic with the 31st Regimental Combat Team, which went missing in December 1950 during the Korean War. Hauterman’s remains were discovered four years later, but were not positively identified until last year.

Since he doesn’t have a lot of family left in the area, the Holyoke Veterans Service Department is asking residents to line up on Northampton Street in Holyoke Wednesday to pay their respects.

Those who wish to do so are asked to be lined up on the street by 1:00 p.m., when his remains will be brought to the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home.

Calling hours for Hauterman will be held there Thursday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, followed by a full military honors burial at St. Jerome’s Cemetery.

There are still nearly 8,000 Americans unaccounted-for in the Korean War.

