Recent rainfall & leftover snow will benefit western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not only does it help our drought situation, it will also help with preventing brush fires when conditions get dry and breezy.

The perfect ingredients for a springtime brush fire are dry conditions and wind, but western Massachusetts has received some much needed rainfall over the last couple of days, and we are actually dealing with leftover snow; something we didn’t have a lot of in the beginning of spring last year.

This snow season, we’ve seen around 63 inches of snow, which means western Massachusetts will be benefiting from the leftover snow pack

The rain will help moisten down deep into the ground, which will help prevent fires on the surface from spreading. Deep-seeded fires can be very hard to find and extinguish, and can cause a major problem for firefighters.

The Chicopee Fire Department reminds residents to not throw their cigarette butts out the window and to be careful when you are smoking around your house. Fire Captain Mark Galarneau told 22News, “Around your house, we experience a lot of mulch fires around peoples planting. They are smoking around their house and porches, and ash can stay smothering for hours.”

The risk of brush fires will stay down as long as the rainfall continues throughout the spring. It is important to remember that a lot of brush fires can be prevented from just being aware.