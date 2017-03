CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are hosting their first Pucks N’ Paws night on March 31st! Nathan Costa, Executive Vice President of the Thunderbirds, and Heather Kies from the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center told us all about the event. Heather also brought along Panda, who is up for adoption!

Pucks N’ Paws

Springfield Thunderbirds

March 31st – 7:05pm

$15 per person, $5 per dog

(413) 739-4625

springfieldthunderbirds.com