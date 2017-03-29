Police Reports: Student pilot crashed plane on purpose in East Hartford

The student was from Jordan

A plane crashed just inches away from this minivan just outside the Pratt & Whitney plant in East Hartford Tuesday (WTNH / Report-It / Frank Crandall)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say the student pilot of a small plane that crashed near the Connecticut headquarters of military jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney fought his instructor and probably crashed deliberately.

The student died in the October crash. The instructor was injured.

East Hartford police reports disclosed Tuesday support media stories from months ago. An Associated Press story from the day after the crash said the instructor couldn’t regain control of the plane from the student and the crash appeared to have been a suicide.

Instructor Arian Prevalla told investigators student Feras Freitekh refused to relinquish control of the plane and fought him.

A police report says the instructor told investigators the student said he didn’t want to be a pilot but his mother wanted him to fly. The student was from Jordan. His friends say he didn’t intentionally crash.

