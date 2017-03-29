MGM Springfield celebrating construction milestone

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield marked a construction milestone Wednesday with a “topping off” ceremony.

City leaders, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, local contractors, and MGM executives gathered as construction workers placed the final curved steel beam atop what will be the hotel rotunda along Main Street.

Before the steal beam was hoisted, it was signed by construction workers and dignitaries. It was also decorated with an American Flag and a symbolic tree, which is a construction tradition that signifies a building has reached its final height.

“Every day this site becomes more of a reality for the city,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said. “The footprint and future of our downtown is transforming, and our citizens are feeling the excitement. Today is a great day and we will build on this momentum with a cooperative spirit so MGM Springfield can open its doors in September 2018 and let the world know Springfield is open for business.”

MGM Springfield is scheduled to open in September 2018. It’s being built on 14 acres the city’s South End, and will cover three city blocks.

The buildings are expected to be fully enclosed by this fall, while the parking garage is expected to be completed early next year.