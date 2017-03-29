MGM garage parking may not be free

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can’t miss it when you drive in downtown Springfield: MGM’s massive parking garage. It is a major part of the new casino, but you may have to pay to park there.

MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis said that in Las Vegas, MGM started charging customers in some garages, and competitors followed suit.

Still, Springfield City Councilor Kateri Walsh said a major selling point for this casino was accessible parking for visitors and city workers.

Mathis said MGM will be looking at the competition in Connecticut.

“I think for us, we’ve got to figure out what makes sense here in the region, which is why we haven’t made a decision on that, and it’s not a binary ‘yes or no.’ I think depending on the volumes and what’s going on,” Mathis said. “Some days, we will probably want to make it paid just so we can make sure that we’ve got it available for our customers.”

Right now, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods both offer free valet parking.