Massachusetts Sheriff urges federal government to arrest “sanctuary city” leaders

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Trump administration is threatening to strip federal funding from so-called “sanctuary cities,” but a sheriff from Massachusetts thinks he should go even further than that.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said he wants to see the leaders of sanctuary cities arrested. He made the comments before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Hodgson told the committee to “…charge the leaders who pledge to violate federal law, by harboring and concealing illegals,” and that “sanctuary cities will start to fade, if their leaders, start running into legal trouble.”

There’s no legal definition for what a sanctuary city is, but they’re usually defined as communities that don’t fully cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Several cities in Massachusetts consider themselves “sanctuary cities,” because they don’t fully cooperate with federal officers, who are looking for illegal immigrants, or ask about immigration status.

President Trump has said refusing to cooperate with immigration enforcement, is a violation of federal law, but others argue there’s no law that requires local police departments to do so.