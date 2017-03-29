Massachusetts sheriff says leaders of sanctuary cities should be arrested

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Trump Administration is threatening to strip federal funding from so-called “sanctuary cities,” but a sheriff from Massachusetts thinks the government should go even further.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said he wants to see the leaders of sanctuary cities arrested and their funding taken away.

There’s no legal definition of what a sanctuary city actually is, but they’re usually defined as communities that don’t fully cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hodgson went before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

He told them the government should, “charge the leaders who pledge to violate federal law by harboring and concealing legals,” and that “sanctuary cities will start to fade if their leaders start running into legal trouble.”

Earlier this week, the attorney general outlined plans to cut federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities. That means communities like Northampton and Boston could be at risk.

Several other communities in Massachusetts also consider themselves sanctuary cities, since they typically don’t help federal officers find illegal immigrants or ask about immigration status.

President Donald Trump has said refusing to cooperate with immigration enforcement is a violation of federal law. Others have argued there’s no law that requires local police departments to do so.