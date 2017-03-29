Massachusetts man questioned in deadly crime spree

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (CNN) – A suspect connected to the murder of a Massachusetts pizza driver is now in police custody. Police think the man committed another violent crime the same night.

Police said Brian Brito remains a person of interest in the murder of a pizza delivery driver and is accused of raping a convenience store clerk. An officer said, “He allegedly came in masked while carrying a gun, pointed the handgun at the clerk and there was a sexual assault and a robbery.”

Just after 10:00 p.m. Monday, North Andover Police said surveillance cameras captured the masked and armed 21-year-old force the female clerk to lock the doors, before taking her to the backroom and raping her. Court documents indicate Brito told the victim he had just killed someone.

Just after 6:00 p.m. Monday, police found Sina Zangiban, a pizza delivery driver, dead in his car with multiple gunshots.

The 24-year-old Salem man’s friend told CNN she saw him moments before he left for his deliveries. “Asked him to give me a ride home and he would, he wouldn’t even think twice about it. Always had a smile on his face, always said ‘hey, how’s it going’. Just a sincere hard worker and he didn’t deserve this.”

Upon his arrest, police found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in Brito’s jacket and ammunition in his pants pockets. He was arraigned Tuesday morning on the charges of illegal gun possession and driving with a revoked license. Brito is being held without bail.