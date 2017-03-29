Massachusetts Lottery sales down

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Lottery is not winning as big as they have in years past. The Lottery announced Tuesday their sales are down by $6 million from this time last year.

Surprisingly, the biggest drop was in scratch tickets, which fell 4.3 percent. The lottery says traditionally they are a major revenue source.

One lottery player told 22News that she believes lack of sales has to do with the payout. “I’ve been playing pretty faithfully for years, and I’ve not won anything substantial anyways,” Jacqueline Farrow of Springfield said.

While the state lottery has seen sales go down, one local store owner told 22News that he’s actually seen his lottery sales go up over the past year. “I haven’t noticed any decline in my sales, matter of fact we’re up about 10%. Maybe it’s the younger generation, but I do see a lot of younger people still gambling, instant tickets, and when the jackpots get bigger,” said Carl Roy, Owner of Country Trading Post in Chicopee.

The Massachusetts State Lottery believes the snow storms in February contributed to the sales decline, and if lottery games were available online, the numbers may have been different.

This comes as the lottery is trying to convince lawmakers to allow them to make their products, such as scratch tickets, Keno and draw games, available online. Gaming experts say that online companies could partner with retail locations to help boost sales.