Iranians, engines of US university research, wait in limbo due to travel ban

BOSTON (AP) — Universities in the U.S. say President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban would block hundreds of graduate students who play key roles in research.

Twenty-five of America’s largest universities told The Associated Press they’ve sent acceptance letters to more than 500 students from the six banned countries for next fall, mostly from Iran.

Federal judges have temporarily stopped the ban, but legal experts say students would be locked out if the court order is reversed.

Many universities say their programs would suffer if the ban blocks students from Iran, who are known for their strength in engineering and sciences.

UMass Amherst and the University of Central Florida say the ban could set back major research projects.

Some schools say the uncertainty has steered many students to other countries, including Canada and Australia.