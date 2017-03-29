Hazardous waste found at former Belchertown State School

This contamination is from an old transformer

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said elevated levels of PCB’s were found on the grounds of the former Belchertown State School.

PCB is hazardous and highly toxic chemical used in electrical transformers. This contamination is from an old transformer.

The former school is less than a quarter mile away from the Chestnut Hill Community School.

Gayle Laclair of Belchertown told 22News, “It is very concerning because of cancer causing agents; you have to be concerned about the children, the water, and we have a well system here.”

MassDevelopment and the Economic Development Industrial Corporation are responsible for the cleanup.

According to Chairman of EDIC Bill Terry, MassDevelopment received $3-million of a $10-million state bond to help with the cleanup. He said 7 out of the 30 contaminated buildings have been demolished, and 3 additional buildings will be demolished by June.

The site is the future home of an assisted living facility, which will offer 83 units for senior citizens. 50% of the units will be available to low income families.

