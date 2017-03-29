Hatfield Street in Northampton closed following car crash

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hatfield Street in Northampton is temporarily closed after a car crashed into a pole, snapping it in half.

Northampton Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Norris told 22News the driver ran away after he or she was freed from the car. It is not immediately clear whether the driver was arrested.

Norris said firefighters and National Grid were called to the site of the crash, which caused power lines to fall onto the street and catch fire.

The deputy fire chief said there were no injuries.