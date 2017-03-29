First commercial tenant announced for Springfield’s Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first commercial tenant has been announced for Springfield’s renovated Union Station. Dietz and Company Architects, Inc., which has been based in Springfield since 1985, announced it will be occupying 8,200 square feet of the 62,000 square feet of commercial space available in the top two floors above the main concourse of Union Station.

22News got a private tour of that commercial space, which was left unfinished to accommodate the needs of the tenants. Views from the office space include that of the Amtrak platform, inside the main concourse of Union Station, and the downtown area including the USPS office and Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

Congressman Richard Neal commented that this was one step in helping Union Station become self-sufficient and successful when it opens for the first time in more than 40 years in late June 2017. 22News previously discovered that a similar Union Station in Worcester was not generating revenue to cover the costs of operating the station each year. We asked Congressman Neal how Springfield’s Union Station would be different. He said Union Station may cost more to operate than generate in revenue directly, but its economic impact on the region would far surpass its cost.

Dietz and Company Architects employs 25 people at their current location at 17 Hampden Street in Springfield. The company specializes in projects for the public and private sectors. Owner Kerry Dietz said this was a perfect fit for the company.

Dietz and Company is the first commercial tenant to occupy Union Station. Retail tenants that have been announced already include Dunkin Donuts, Subway, a convenience store, and two retail mobile units.